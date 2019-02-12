Scarborough Coroner's Office issues appeal to trace family of local man Karl Dennis Lyth

Scarborough Coroner’s Office has issued an appeal to trace the family of 48-year-old Karl Dennis Lyth.

Mr Lyth died suddenly at his home on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough on 8 February 2019. There were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

Despite enquiries, it has not yet been possible to trace Mr Lyth’s next of kin and so the Coroner’s Office is appealing for anyone who has any information regarding any family members, or anyone who knew him, to come forward an contact them as soon as possible.

It is known that Mr Lyth previously lived at Barton-le-Street in Malton.

If you can help please call 01609 643614.