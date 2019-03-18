Scarborough could get a new town centre cinema - but there's a catch ...

A Grade II listed Scarborough hotel is set to be brought back to life under expansion plans from its new owners.

Bike and Boot Inns Ltd bought the Mount Hotel in January after it had been on the market for £2million.

The hotel, which has 48 bedrooms over five storeys, was created in the last half a century out of five terraced buildings at 1 to 5 Cliff Bridge Terrace. The original homes were built circa 1840, more than 20 years before its more famous neighbour the Grand Hotel.

Now, the owners want to refurbish the interior of the hotel as well as extending into the townhouse at 6 Cliff Bridge Terrace, which has been used as individual apartments in recent years.

In plans submitted to Scarborough Borough Council, it states that the owners want to rebrand the Mount as “the Bike and Boot Hotel”.

It adds: “This [application] consists of the refurbishment of all existing rooms and the establishment of a bike store, boot store, dog wash and small cinema on the basement floor.

“It will also see the conversion of the neighbouring terraced house from apartments into part of the hotel.”

The cinema will be for the use of hotel guests only.

The row of terraced buildings was listed in 1953 as they formed an “important group” as an example of period architecture.

The plans for the refurbishment are now out to consultation.

Bike and Boot Inns is led by Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw.

Speaking in January following the purchase of the hotel, Mr Kershaw said:“This is our first acquisition and our intention is to roll out the brand, initially across the North of England in key leisure and tourist locations, such as coastal towns and national parks.

“Our target client base is the short break market but with facilities for cyclists, walkers, dog owners and those who simply enjoy some of the most beautiful areas in the country.”