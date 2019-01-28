Scarborough could get another bistro as plans go in for the Jam Jar - here's where

A new bistro could soon be opening on a popular Scarborough street.

Stuart Mawer and Matthew Sample have applied for a premises licence from Scarborough Borough Council to open the Jam Jar at 47 Victoria Road.

The building was previously home to Van Ryans Express and is situated next door to the Spa pub.

In the application, the pair state that they intend to open the premises from 8am until 11pm seven days a week, with alcohol being sold for consumption on and off the premises from 10.30am until 10.30pm.

They have also volunteered a number of conditions, stating: “The premises shall operate as a restaurant/ bistro and not as a bar or vertical drinking establishment.

“There shall be a minimum number of 20 covers at all times the premises is open to the public [and] there will be a maximum number of three tables and six chairs available in the outside area.

“The outside area will be defined by a cafe style barrier.

“Any kegs used for the provision of alcohol shall be incorporated within a self-contained portable bar unit and there shall be no more than four varieties of alcoholic drink available for service from the unit.”

It adds that the designated premises supervisor will be Mr Sample.

The application is now out to consultation until Tuesday February 19.

Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee approved plans last month for another bistro, Apothicary, at 63 Victoria Road.

The plan went before councillors following an objection from a member of the public.