Scarborough Council approves lease for new Luna Park operator

Scarborough Council has approved a lease to allow a new operator to take over the town’s Luna Park funfair.

The famous seaside park had been run for decades by the Tuby family, but on Thursday last week, the lease was transferred to W Crow & Son, themselves a storied name in the amusement park industry.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for corporate investment, Cllr Helen Mallory, granted the change.

A report prepared for Cllr Mallory stated: “The current tenant wishes to retire and has agreed to sell the business to the Crow family who are understood to be a long-standing operator of fixed and traveling funfairs.

“The Crow family wish to buy the site as a going concern.”

Cllr Mallory was informed that the Crow’s wished to invest substantially in the park with upgrades to both the premises and the rides.

The new 15-year lease will be on the same terms as the previous lease, with the rent remaining unchanged.

Dane and Cassie Crow will now take over the park.

In February the rides and amusements at Luna Park were taken down ahead of the change of ownership, including the iconic Ferris wheel which has been a fixture on the town’s South Bay for a number of years.

The couple has promised to revamp the park with new, family-friendly rides.