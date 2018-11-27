Scarborough Council confirms South Bay chalets' collapse

Scarborough Borough Council has confirmed the collapse of the historic chalets on the town's South Cliff.

A spokesperson from the local authority said: “We can confirm that the chalets in Scarborough South Bay, which were already in a distressed state following the failure of the retaining wall behind the chalets in March this year, collapsed this morning. Officers from our major projects team have since visited the site of the chalets and altered the layout of the fencing around the site to ensure public safety in the area.

Scarborough South Bay chalets collapsed earlier this afternoon.

“Plans for a process to deal with the wall collapse and damaged chalets were agreed in October by our Cabinet Member for Major Projects. In light of today’s events, we will now be considering whether this process can be expedited and we will keep monitoring the area closely in the coming weeks.”

