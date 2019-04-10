Scarborough Council launches new, and free, temporary bus service connecting Whitby Abbey to Whitby town centre

A new council-run temporary shuttle bus connecting Whitby Abbey to the town centre will begin to operate on Monday.

The new service comes as Scarborough Borough Council anticipates that more people will use Abbey Headland car park this year due to planned major engineering projects limiting spaces available at some of the town’s other car parks.

While the Abbey is still within walking distance of the town centre, the council is providing the service for those that are unable to walk or would prefer to ‘park and ride’.

The 30-seater shuttle bus service will operate every day from 15 April to 2 September inclusive. The bus will depart from the car park to the town centre, via Green Lane and Church Street, every 30 minutes from 10am, with the last bus departing at 6.30pm.

Passengers will be dropped off on Langborne Road, which is also where the return service will start, operating every 30 minutes from 10.15am, with the last bus departing at 6.45pm.

The shuttle bus service will be operated for Scarborough Borough Council by Esk Valley Coaches.

The service is unconnected to North Yorkshire County Council’s Park and Ride service situated on the A171 Guisborough Road, west of Whitby.