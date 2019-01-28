Scarborough Council: one day of piling left on former Futurist site

There's only one day of sheet piling left on the former Futurist site, according to Scaborough Borough Council.

The local authority has been informed by contractor Willmott Dixon that the installation of all but four piles is now complete.

A further six weeks of back-filling will now follow before the crane returns to the site for one day to complete the piling.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are pleased with the diligent and responsible way in which Willmott Dixon has carried out the essential piling works, by installing extensive monitoring equipment, stopping work when necessary, changing methodology and responding to residents’ concerns.

“It is good to see that the majority of the work has now been completed and only one further day of piling is expected following the installation of the suppressant backfill.

“Willmott Dixon and the council have received a small number of reports of cracking in properties surrounding the site and we will continue to support the residents and property owners affected by these works.”

The council also pointed out that 'detailed' internal and external condition surveys were undertaken before the start of the project and that, once works are completed, Willmott Dixon will be happy to revisit any properties of those who still have concerns, to compare the conditions with those found in the original surveys.

It comes after residents had reported cracks inside and outside their properties, which they say appeared after piling began.

Willmott Dixon has confirmed that any damage caused as a result of their operations will be rectified by them at the end of the project. In fact, the council says, this has always been a condition of their contract with them and they are satisfied that Willmott Dixon is carrying appropriate insurances to cover such eventualities.