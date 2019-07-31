Scarborough Council refuse planning permission for equestrian area

Plans to build an equestrian area on a farm in Hunmanby have been refused due to the loss of trees from the development.

The application for the area Moor Farm in Sands Road was submitted by Mr J W Collinson for the tenants of an equine yard to use.

The proposal would have seen the creation of a 20-metre wide by 40-metre long area surrounded by a timber fence to allow for riding disciplines to be practised and to exercise horses.

During the planning process, it was discovered that seven trees on or around the proposed site were covered by a Tree Protection Order.

A report written by Scarborough Council’s planning officers noted: “The proposal includes no reference to the trees identified by the order. At the time of visiting the site, those aforementioned trees have been felled.

“No justification, evidence or mitigation measures have been offered to the Local Planning Authority that would warrant the felling of these trees.

“The proposal would see an overall net loss in biodiversity.”

The applicant has now been informed by the authority’s planning manager, David Walker, that permission has been refused for that reason.