Scarborough Council reminds community to get involved in Town Centre Strategy consultation events

Local businesses and residents are reminded about two meetings in which they can voice their views on the future of Scarborough Town Centre.

Organised by Scarborough Borough Council as part of the authority's Town Centre Strategy, the events will take place place at the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street.

The first workshop, which will be a private event for local businesses and service providers, will be held tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm to 8pm.

An open, public event will then take place on Tuesday, 4 December, also between 6pm and 8pm.

Those attending the workshops will hear about the ambitions of the council’s outline strategy and will get the chance to share their ideas on how they would like to see the town centre develop and adapt in the coming years.

Feedback obtained at the events will help inform the final version of the strategy, which is expected to be adopted in February 2019.

