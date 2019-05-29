Scarborough Council responds to weeds issue at Peasholm Park

Scarborough Borough Council has commented on the issue of weeds at Peasholm Park.

It comes after the lake had to be closed over the bank holiday weekend due to an extensive presence of moss on the surface.

Stuart Clark, Venues Manager said: “Since the project to drain and clear the lake in Peasholm Park last year, the weeds have grown much quicker than normal and to such an extent that they have taken over.

"This has occurred despite the fact that the water was previously treated with an environmentally friendly dye that is supposed to suppress weed growth. It is unfortunate that the extent of the growth has stopped us from operating the rowing boat and pedalo services during the last couple of weeks.

“We appointed a contractor that is using a specialist amphibious vehicle to remove the weed from the lake and we hope that the work will be completed by the end of this week to allow us to operate the boating lake from this weekend.

“The lake will be treated again with dye, which produces a blue mirror finish on the water and is intended to control the growth of algae and submerged aquatic weeds. The dye is not harmful to humans, animals, fish or insects. We will be monitoring the lake closely in the coming weeks and months to see how the dye is performing and check for any further weed growth.”