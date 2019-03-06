Scarborough Council seeking 'engaging, inspirational and ambitious' new chief executive - who would earn £112,892 a year

Scarborough Council is seeking an 'engaging, inspirational and ambitious' new chief executive, according to leader Cllr Derek Bastiman - and they would earn £112,892 a year.

The borough authority is seeking a new person at the helm as the current chief executive will step down after 13 years in post in June.

The new person who lands the top job at the council will take home £112,892 a year as well as a car allowance and up to £7,500 towards the cost of relocating to Scarborough.

The job advert has been lodged with Hays recruitment specialists and includes an introduction to the role from council leader Cllr Derek Bastiman.

He writes: “To complement our existing talents we are looking for an engaging, inspirational and ambitious new chief executive to lead our continuing journey in the delivery of long-term economic and social benefits for our borough and its people.

“You must be a talented leader who is dynamic change-driven and has excellent strategic and analytical skills coupled with the gravitas and credibility to represent the council.

“The emphasis is on transforming the way people receive services and the way we deliver them, shaping communities to meet local needs and building on the diversity of lifestyle we have to offer, whether you visit us for a day, a week or a lifetime.

“In short, if you want to lead change, be creative and deliver then we will provide the perfect opportunity. Not only that, you will get to live here – it is a lifestyle not just a job that’s on offer.”

Interviews will be carried out by a three-person committee made up of two Conservatives and one Labour member.

The final decision will be taken by the full council following May’s local election.

Anyone who wants to throw their hat into the ring to be the next chief executive of Scarborough Council has until Monday to do so.

To apply for the job visit https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/jobs-and-careers/jobs-council/chief-executive.