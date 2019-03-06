Scarborough Council set to launch youth eco-champion scheme to reduce single-use plastics

Scarborough Council is to create a young persons eco-champions scheme as part of its commitment to tackling a climate emergency.

The award, which will be open to schools, colleges and youth organisations, will have bronze, silver and gold classifications with an overall platinum winner named each year.

The winner will get the Borough Eco-Champions Trophy after being judged the Mayor and Member Sustainability Champion to have made an outstanding contribution to the environment or shown outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability.

As part of the scheme, schools will be asked to commit to the following pledge: “We pledge to do our best to help our environment for our future. We will do our best to reduce, reuse and recycle and encourage others to follow our example.”

The scheme has been proposed as part of a commitment the council made in January to declare a Climate Change Emergency to try and meet a target of zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the creation of the scheme when it meets on Tuesday next week (12th).

A report prepared ahead of the meeting by the council’s performance and admin manager Petra Jackson notes: ” The aim of the scheme is to recognise and reward the good work taking place across the borough by our children and young people in supporting the principles of environmental sustainability.”

The eco-champion trophy will also link in with the council’s aim of reducing the use of single-use plastics.