Scarborough Council set to make savings in the coming financial year, when budget is set next week

Scarborough Council is set to make more than £1 million in savings during the coming financial year as it sets its budget.

The authority’s draft financial strategy will be presented to the council’s cabinet on Tuesday next week (12th) with a proposal to increase council tax by 2.99%, the equivalent of an extra £6.82 a year for a Band D property.

Last month, North Yorkshire County Council indicated it would be increasing its share of the council tax by 4.99%, or £62.31 a year for Band D households.

Scarborough Council’s draft budget also lays out that the council will make efficiencies and savings totalling £1.544 million over the year 2019/20.

The budget report by the council’s finance director, Nick Edwards, adds that the authority will need to make close to £5 million in savings by 2022 as its funding from the Government reduces further.

The borough council has made £18 million in savings from its revenue budget since 2010.

The full details of the draft strategy will be published in the coming days.

However, the cabinet’s briefing report shows that £80,000 will be used to go towards helping the council to support its commitment of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The council backed a motion brought by Green Party councillors Mark Vesey and Dilys Cluer last month to commit funds to this aim. Following further discussions with Cllr Cluer one of the motion’s proposals, creating a new job for someone to oversee this within the council, will not be carried out at this time.

Instead, the responsibility for climate change and carbon neutrality with be added to a cabinet member’s portfolio from May.

The budget will also provide £30,000 for surveys and maintenance on the Scarborough to Whitby Cinder Track as a funding bid is prepared to pay for a £3.5million overhaul path.

After the cabinet has examined the draft budget the final budget will go before the full council in March for approval.