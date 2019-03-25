Scarborough Council set to receive more than 50,000 to tackle homelessness

Scarborough Borough Council is to receive over £50,000 worth of funding to help people off the street.

Earlier this month we told you how Scarborough Council is spending more to deal with homeless people despite a consistent drop in numbers.

This is because of new legislation which came into force in April 2018, effectively keeping homeless people in emergency accommodation for longer.

Councillor Bill Chatt, Cabinet Member for Housing, expressed concern over the long-term future of services due to a lack of funding.

However, Local Government Minister, MP James Brokenshire has today announced a £2.5 million boost to local authorities across Yorkshire and the Humber, which will see £51,234 allocated to Scarborough Borough Council.

This comes as part of the Government’s £100 million Rough Sleeping Strategy which aims to fund rough sleeping coordinator roles, add new or additional outreach services and extend existing or provide new temporary accommodation.

Communities Secretary, James Brokenshire MP said: “The £100m-backed Rough Sleeping Strategy sets out this Government’s blueprint for ending rough sleeping for good across Yorkshire and Humber and the rest of the country.

“We are taking the necessary steps to make that happen, already providing 2600 additional beds and 700 more support staff for the most vulnerable people in our society.

"But we must keep up the momentum and that's why we are giving this funding to areas and projects in the that need it, ensuring progress continues to be made and people are given the help they need to turn their lives around."