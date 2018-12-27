Scarborough Council staff donate gifts to The Rainbow Centre

Staff and councillors at Scarborough Borough Council made personal donations to The Rainbow Centre, the social action project based in the town, ahead of the Christmas period.

Led by the council’s Customer First and Parks and Countryside teams, a wonderful array of presents and food supplies were donated to the centre in the build-up to the festive period, all of which were given out by the centre to those that would otherwise go without at Christmas.

The town project aims to help a range of community members, including the homeless, families in crisis and individuals facing challenges.

Visit therainbowcentre.org/ to find out more about the work of the Rainbow Centre and how you might be able support the important organisation.