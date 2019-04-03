Scarborough Council to employ rough sleeper coordinator to help people off the street

Scarborough Council is looking for someone to help the authority stop people from having to sleep rough on the streets of the borough.

It is advertising for a Rough Sleeping Co-ordinator on a two-year contract to help get people off the streets.

In the job advert, it states that the successful candidate will offer “practical help and advice” to people who find themselves homeless.

It adds: “We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and well organised Rough Sleeping Co-Ordinator to help the council meet its commitment to end rough sleeping within the borough.

“This is a demanding and a rewarding role which requires the post holder to be confident in working with people who are street homeless and comfortable working with a range of statutory and voluntary sector partners.

“The successful candidate will play a key role in undertaking a range of activities, including the provision of practical help and advice to homeless people living on the street and the coordination of multi-agency action to support to ensure the best outcomes for clients.”

The successful applicant will be paid in the range of between £24,313 and £28,785 per year.

The position is newly created after the council received some extra funding from the Government to do more intensive outreach work on rough sleeping.

The deadline for applications is noon on April 18.

For more information visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/jobs-and-careers/jobs-council/rough-sleeping-co-ordinator.