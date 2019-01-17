Scarborough Council to meet up with Post Office to influence company's decision over town centre branch

Scarborough Borough Council will meet Post Office representatives to discuss the future of Scarborough’s Crown Post Office.

At last week’s full council meeting Councillor Heather Phillips said that although the council does not have any direct control over the strategies adopted by Post Office, it might be able to influence “what would work well for the local community”.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the meeting which will take place at 3pm on Monday, 21 January at the Town Hall.

Since the news of the possible relocation of post office services into WH Smith was first announced, some residents have been very vocal in expressing their criticism towards the move.

Many say it will cause issues with congestion while others are concerned about the future of the building in Aberdeen Walk following the relocation of services.

Hundreds signed a petition launched by the local Labour Group branch objecting to the plans.

However, Post Office say the relocation of services will bring longer opening hours while guaranteeing the “long-term sustainability” of branches across the country.

Under current proposals, the new post office branch would be located in a dedicated area inside WH Smith with five serving positions and two self-service kiosks.

You can find more details of the plans here.

A final decision following on from the six-week public consultation is expected to be reached in the coming months.