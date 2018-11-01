Scarborough councillors to make decision over Tour de Yorkshire payment

The councillors of Scarborough borough will be asked on Monday to approve the payment of £150,000 to bring the Tour de Yorkshire back in 2019.

Although the race organisers have announced Scarborough as a start/finish location for the race’s fifth year it is dependent on the authority committing the funding.

On Monday (5th) the borough’s full council meeting will be asked to approve the payment to secure the race’s arrival.

The report, which will go before the councillor’s on Monday, states: “The 2018 Tour De Yorkshire was the fourth time that the borough had been showcased as part of the event, broadcast in 190 countries and with estimated viewing figures of 12.5 million people in 1,270 hours of TV coverage and 4,290 separate items of press coverage across the world.

“The economic benefit to the borough was estimated at over £11.5 million in revenue to businesses and the tourist economy that supported around 17,000 jobs and attracted over £500 million to the local economy.”

Scarborough, along with Bridlington, Barnsley, Bedale, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds and Selby, have all been named as locations for either a start or a finish for the 2019 race, which will be held over four days for the second time. The full race routes will be revealed on December 7.

The race will take place from May 2-5 with the women’s race on May 3 and 4, organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and A.S.O have confirmed.

The council reports adds that, if approved, the £150,000 will be funded from anticipated underspends on the 2018/19 budget. Should a surplus not be generated then the cost would need to be funded from the council’s General Fund.