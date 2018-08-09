Scarborough couple’s 65th anniversary

A couple from Scarborough have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at Saint Cecilia’s nursing home.

Robert and Sybil Thompson met each other through Robert’s father’s decorating business and married at Westborough Methodist church, Scarborough on July 25, 1953.

Saint Cecilia’s helped the happy couple celebrate by putting up banners, balloons and had a cake for the 65th celebrations.

Robert, 92, and Sybil, 95, said that their anniversary was lovely and they really appreciated what the staff did for them.

The couple lived happily in Red Scar Drive, Newby, for 54 years while they brought up their eight children.

Robert, a retired self employed decorator, and Sybil, a stay-at-home mum, now have 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sybil, said: “We did everything together all our lives. We shared our lives and our children. That is the beauty of our marriage. Our love is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Dawn Jordan, activities coordinator at Saint Cecilia’s, said: “They do really adore each other.”

They were both involved with Scalby church and often rang the bells at St Laurence’s church before they moved into Saint Cecilia’s last year.