Scarborough fire crew was called to a small fire in the Northstead area this morning.

The fire occurred on the balcony of a second floor flat, within one of the window baskets.

Crews were called to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been caused accidentally by a dropped cigarette or light.

Two units attended. The fire was put out using a hose, with a nine metre ladder also used for crews to reach the balcony.