Scarborough Crown Spa Hotel to host Help For Heroes dinner

Help For Heroes make a significant difference to the lives of soldiers, serving or not, every single day.

And now veterans in Scarborough have the chance to give back to the charity next month at the Armistice Ball, organised by a man who was injured in Afghanistan.

James Wilkinson, who now runs a dog training centre in Scarborough with his partner Rebecca Robinson, was a Lance Corporal in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps as a dog handler.

On his third tour of Afghanistan in 2011 he was involved in an IED blast that nearly cost him his life.

He was admitted to the Help for Heroes Rehabilitation unit at Headley Court in Surrey.

He then embarked on a gruelling three-year rehabilitation programme, during which Help For Heroes were always in support.

James, Rebecca and his family have organised a third charity ball as a thank you to H4H. Rebecca said: “We think ourselves lucky that James is still here as there are hundreds of families suffering losses of life of their loved ones.

“As a thank you to H4H for all their help and future support we are organising this charity ball again to celebrate their charity efforts and to raise funds.

“The Crown Spa Hotel have kindly donated their venue and welcome drinks start at 6.45pm. This will be followed by a three-course meal.”

The ball, held at The Crown Spa Hotal in Scarborough on Saturday 10 November, will have a 1940s theme and will help bring in cash for a charity that supported Mr Wilkinson after his life was changed forever.

On the night there will be plenty for everyone, including an auction hosted by Angus Ashworth of Ryedale Auctioneers.

Items available to bid to date include two race days experience tickets, a day’s pheasant shooting for two people, afternoon teas, family days and a mini break in a TeePee.

There will also be a raffle, games and live music from The Mixtapes (formerly The Epics). Black tie dress is encouraged but not mandatory and serving Armed Forces member are encouraged to wear uniform.

Tickets are £49.50 each and tables of 10 can be booked as well as individual guests.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite or call Rebecca Robinson on 07445 253691 or Gemma Cook on 07870 811315.