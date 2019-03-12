Scarborough date for Milkshake! Monkey's Musical - how to get tickets

Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical, a new all singing, all dancing preschool musical extravaganza starring Channel 5’s iconic Milkshake! Monkey is set to visit Scarborough Spa this summer.

After two sell out shows last year, some of the world’s favourite pre-school characters will take to tThe Grand Hall stage in a brand new musical production on Saturday July 13 for two performances at noon and 3.30pm.

Starring alongside the much loved Milkshake! Monkey will be 2 channel presenters as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

Milkshake! Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all! But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake! friends come to help, creating the most dazzling Milkshake! show families will ever see!

Childrem will learn amazing songs and bops with their favourite Milkshake! friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and show come together!

Show director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran said: “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity. The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and hopefully put on their own shows at home."

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 15 at 10am via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

