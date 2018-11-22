Scarborough dementia worker shortlisted for national compassion in care award

A dementia worker from Scarborough has been shortlisted for a national care award.

Irene Jervis, who works for the charity Making Space, is one of just three finalists nominated for the compassion in care award.

A dementia adviser with the North Yorkshire Dementia Support Service, Irene's role is to provide practical and emotional support and advice to people with dementia and their families. She has worked in dementia care for 10 years and was previously a physiotherapist.

Earlier this year, Irene, 54, and members of her Deep Vibes dementia support group threw their weight behind the fight to provide blue badge parking permits to people with unseen disabilities.

As part of her campaign she gave radio interviews, started an online petition and lobbied her MP, Robert Goodwill. In July, it was announced that people living with dementia and their families will be eligible to apply for a blue badge.

In a coup for her national adult health and social care charity employer, two out of the three award finalists work for Making Space. Irene is up against colleague Honor Simpson, recently retired from running a dementia service in Derby, East Midlands.

Cath Magee, area manager for Making Space, said: "Irene is highly regarded, not only by all within our organisation, but by those in the community and the people living with dementia, who she works alongside and empowers to make the most of their lives.

"Her calm and sensitive nature means she can interact with empathy and understanding whilst having the drive, motivation and assertiveness to achieve whatever she sets out to do. She would be a very worthy winner of this Markel Third Sector Care award."

Irene will find out if she has won at a gala dinner hosted by Dame Esther Rantzen on Friday 7th December at the London Marriott Hotel.