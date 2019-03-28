Scarborough estate agents to tackle Great North Run for charity Unique

Members of staff from Scarborough-based estate agents, Ellis Hay, are running The Great North Run to raise money for Unique this September.

Ellis Hay Founder and Head of Sales, Samantha Hay and Lettings Administrator, Becky Butler, are stepping up to the challenge to raise money and awareness for the charity Unique, which supports and networks with families living with a rare Chromosome Disorder or some Autosomal Dominant Single Gene Disorder.

Unique is a charity close to Samantha’s heart - it has provided invaluable support and advice to her family after her niece, Violet, was diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder.

It means she has a range of profound disabilities and complex medical needs.

Samantha said:“Unique have been a huge help to my family, helping to point them in the right direction for help with practical daily living and advice on a variety of topics

such as grants and funding.

“Holidays require military levels of organisation for families with disabled children.

“Unique help with all of this so that the families can enjoy quality time together with as little stress as possible.

“Through Unique, my sister and her family have met families who are experiencing similar things as them.

“This has been a great source of support and they have formed lasting friendships.”

Following a career with companies such as Vodafone and Estee Lauder and running her own retail business, Samantha joined her husband, Phil in working with her father Colin.

“I guess we are quite unusual in that we are a company run by a husband and wife with our Senior Partner being my Dad.

“We’re a small team with a real family feel,” added Samantha.

The 13.1-mile run, which takes in a route from Newcastle city centre to South Shields, is the biggest half marathon in the UK with 57,000 runners taking part.

Highlights include running over the Tyne Bridge, a fly over by the Red Arrows and a great finish line experience.