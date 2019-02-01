Scarborough Fair Collection needs your help to keep the museum going

After providing entertainment to the local community for more than a decade, Scarborough Fair Collection and Vintage Transport Museum needs your help to keep going.

The unique venue is run by dedicated staff and volunteers who look after its wide array of attractions. But with a number of key supporters recently becoming too elderly to help, the museum is now in need of extra pairs of hands.

Volunteer Keith Kitching said: “It is a difficult task for a large museum complex like this to add to and display the exhibits in the condition they should be, which is why ‘volunteer friends’ of the museum are needed.”

The Lebberston-based facility is looking for retired mechanics, engineers, or simply anyone with an interest in all things vintage and mechanical. Their duties will include looking after the vintage vehicles displays and other museum exhibits as well as helping out in the cafe.

The museum’s vintage cars, motorcycles, traction engines, tractors and commercial vehicles – many of which are more than 100 years old – also need a touch of TLC, in the same way as the fairground rides, sideshows, showman’s engines and the two Wurlitzer organs need to be kept in ‘display’ conditions.

Keith added: “The term ‘museum volunteer friend’ means just what it says and anybody who thinks they can help, has their own transport and could give some of their spare time to be part of the museum ‘family’ would be most welcome.”

Anyone who's interested should call 01723 586698.