Scarborough fall to Alliance

Scarborough fell victim to a fine all-round performance from Clifton Alliance's Liam Hope-Shackley in their 90-run loss in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

The Australian top scored with 90 as the home side reached 295-6, which also included 70 from Scott Hopkinson and a half-century from David Friend (51).

Not content with that he then took 5-78 to help dismiss the visitors for 205.

James Pick made 68 and Sam Drury, who had earlier taken 3-10, scored 42 but three wickets from skipper Hopkinson (3-35) helped secure the points for the hosts.

Flixton, who had been as high as second in the York League Premier Division a fortnight ago, slid to fifth after they were soundly beaten by promotion rivals Dunnington.

Four wickets from Moin Ashraf (4-35) and three from David Brent (3-52) saw the visitors bowled out for 159, only Tom Norman (38) and Jamie Nesfield (30) making any impression with the bat.

It was a different story after the break as Jack Bolam with 81 and George Drury 48 dominated both finished unbeaten to keep up the pressure on York whom they trail by just three points.

In the Division Two Ebor, Scarborough 2nds crashed to a 162-run defeat against Hemingbrough.

Matty Clark's 159 put Scarborough to the sword as Hemingbrough reached 297-8, Charlie Hopper being the top bowler with 3-64.

Scarborough then crumbled to 135, as only Tom Bussey with 31 and Matthew Graves with 27 made meaningful contributions.