Scarborough family ask for prayers and support as two-week-old Jaxon undergoes heart surgery

The family of a baby boy who's currently undergoing surgery for a rare heart condition are asking the public for support.

Jaxon Tommy Clarke was born at Scarborough Hospital on November 27.

After his parents noticed something wrong with the way he breathed, doctors found the little boy had a problem with his heart.

A more detailed scan conducted at Leeds General Infirmary showed Jaxon's heart was affected by three major issues, all of which are rarely found on one heart.

After discussing the best course of action, Jaxon's parents decided to go ahead with a 12-hour operation which is taking place today.

If this is successful, Jaxon will then receive two further operations later on in his life.

The family have put out an appeal to ask members of the public to pray and if possible, donate to help them with travel costs and overnight stays.

Anyone who wishes to support Jaxon and his family can do so via their JustGiving Page.