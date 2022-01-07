MISSING: Have you seen 47-year-old Scarborough woman Sarah West?

Sarah West, 47, was last seen at around 7.30am on the A165 near Cayton Bay after leaving her Stepney Road home the same morning on Sunday, April 25 2021.

She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Valerie, Sarah's mum, said: "We asked this before and we ask this again, please keep vigilant for any sightings of Sarah and help us to bring her home safe. We are so grateful for the support of everyone who is helping to find her."

Police searches covered the area extensively, including Reighton and Filey, but to no avail and despite a number of public appeals, Sarah still remains missing.

Sarah is 5ft5 tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and may be wearing glasses. When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She may be carrying a red bag.

Sarah's sister Rebecca and mum Valerie made an emotional plea for the 47-year-old to return home safely in April last year, and have renewed their message for the public to keep looking out for her.

"Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what," they said.

"We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all.

"There are so many people who love you and care about you.

"We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting."

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant, Jon Dillon, added: "It’s been eight months since Sarah was first reported missing and we’re asking everyone to refamiliarise themselves with her photo and description so they can stay vigilant for any sightings.

"Every piece of information can help so please don’t hesitate to get in touch."