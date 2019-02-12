Scarborough FC memories of Gordon Banks, who has sadly passed away aged 81

Legendary England international keeper Gordon Banks, who made one appearance for Scarborough FC, has sadly passed away aged 81.

The news was revealed in a statement from the Banks family on the club’s official website, www.stokecityfc.com.

Gordon Banks in action for England against Northern Ireland.'Picture: Getty Images

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

“We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.

“We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time.”

Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor Tweeted about the news: "Forever be remembered for that save against Pele. Goalkeeping Legend! RIP."

Banks played for Boro in the Anglo-Italian Tournament, which involved six England and six Italian semi-professional clubs at the end of the 1975-76 season.

Former England internationals Banks and winger Alan A'Court guested in the opening match, which saw Boro draw 0-0 at home to Monza in front of over 3,000 fans.

Boro then went on to beat Udinese 4-0, but two defeats in Italy ended any chance of them reaching the final.