Scarborough FC's Trophy winners set to return

Members of the Scarborough FC FA Trophy winning team from the 1975-76 season will be guests of honour at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

Boro beat Stafford Rangers 3-2 at Wembley in front of 21,000 supporters thanks to goals from John Woodall, Derek Abbey and Sean Marshall.

Rangers will be the visitors to Scarborough on Saturday.

Then manager Colin Appleton will be joined by Harry Dunn, Abbey, Jeff Barmby, Chris Dale, Marshall and Kenny Dennis.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: “We are really looking forward to having them down.

“They’ll be arriving at about 2.30pm and they will be presented on the pitch before the game.

“After that they will be available for fans to talk to.”