Scarborough, Filey get Tour de Yorkshire as Whitby misses out

Filey will be visited by the Tour de Yorkshire for the first time next year as Scarborough once again hosts a finish.

On Saturday May 5 2018 the third day of the race will travle the 184kms from Richmond to Scarborough.

The route of Stage 3

The race will travel through Filey for the first time after the town was snubbed in the first three years of the event.

Whitby misses out.

For the first time the race will be held overfour days.