The crew was called at 7.08pm last night, Sunday July 19.

They released the child using small tools.

It was a busy night for the fire service in Scarborough who responded to a further four calls.

Stock image. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

At 9.01pm they attended Castle Road after reports of smoke.

This resulted in a small deliberate fire measuring 2 square meters being found which the crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

Later at 10.39pm they assisted paramedics in gaining entry to a premises on Woodlands.

They then responded to reports of a bin fire on the North Bay promenade at 11.15pm.

The fire was extinguished using a bucket of water and knapsack sprayer and the cause is believed to be accidental.

Finally at 11.23pm crews attended a premises in Newborough.

There were reports of flooding inside the premises affecting the electrics.