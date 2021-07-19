Scarborough fire crew rescues two-year-old child who was accidentally locked in car

Scarborough fire crews have rescued a two-year-old child after they had accidentally become locked in a vehicle in a car park.

By Corinne Macdonald
Monday, 19th July 2021, 10:33 am
The crew was called at 7.08pm last night, Sunday July 19.

They released the child using small tools.

It was a busy night for the fire service in Scarborough who responded to a further four calls.

Stock image. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)
At 9.01pm they attended Castle Road after reports of smoke.

This resulted in a small deliberate fire measuring 2 square meters being found which the crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

Later at 10.39pm they assisted paramedics in gaining entry to a premises on Woodlands.

They then responded to reports of a bin fire on the North Bay promenade at 11.15pm.

The fire was extinguished using a bucket of water and knapsack sprayer and the cause is believed to be accidental.

Finally at 11.23pm crews attended a premises in Newborough.

There were reports of flooding inside the premises affecting the electrics.

The water was isolated prior to our arrival and advice was given to the occupants.

