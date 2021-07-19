Scarborough fire crew rescues two-year-old child who was accidentally locked in car
Scarborough fire crews have rescued a two-year-old child after they had accidentally become locked in a vehicle in a car park.
The crew was called at 7.08pm last night, Sunday July 19.
They released the child using small tools.
It was a busy night for the fire service in Scarborough who responded to a further four calls.
At 9.01pm they attended Castle Road after reports of smoke.
This resulted in a small deliberate fire measuring 2 square meters being found which the crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.
Later at 10.39pm they assisted paramedics in gaining entry to a premises on Woodlands.
They then responded to reports of a bin fire on the North Bay promenade at 11.15pm.
The fire was extinguished using a bucket of water and knapsack sprayer and the cause is believed to be accidental.
Finally at 11.23pm crews attended a premises in Newborough.
There were reports of flooding inside the premises affecting the electrics.
The water was isolated prior to our arrival and advice was given to the occupants.