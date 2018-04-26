Scarborough fire crews called out as cash machine catches fire

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Firefighters were called out in the early hours when a cash machine caught fire in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted about the fire in St Thomas Street shortly after 3.40am.

A spokesman said it was believed to have started due to an electrical fault.

He said: "The fire head been extinguished prior to the crews arrival by staff using an extinguisher.

"Our crews from Scarborough checked the unit over using a thermal image camera to ensure the fire was out."

