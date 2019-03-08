Scarborough firm gives Star Women in Business the artisan chocolate treatment

A Scarborough-based artisan chocolatier is sponsoring a brand new and prestigious business awards ceremony in the town.

Crofts Chocolates of Newborough is one of the sponsors for Star Women in Business, whose shortlist has just been announced.

Co-owner of Crofts, Alex Grant, said: “We are delighted to sponsor these inaugural awards and it is wonderful to see the shortlist.

“The awards recognises the wide range of talented business women in Scarborough and the surrounding area.

“As a local business, we’ve also had an exciting journey during our first five years here at Crofts Chocolates, combining our various skills, knowledge and expertise, along with fabulous support from our customers.

“Our chocolates are made on site in an open-plan kitchen by our chocolatiers.”

The Star Women in Business awards ceremony will be held on Friday April 12 from 11.30am at Scarborough Spa.