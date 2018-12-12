Scarborough fish and chip shop finalist in prestigious national awards

Papa’s Fish and Chips - with a branch in Scarborough - has today been named among the top four UK businesses recognised for their efforts in promoting Seafood Week, as part of the annual National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Shortlisted as finalists for the Best Seafood Week Campaign – one of 14 award categories in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards – are:

Papa’s Fish and Chips (branches in Cleethorpes and Hull as well as Scarborough)

Hampshire County Council Catering Services, Hampshire

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire

This award category is open to entry from all businesses that participated in Seafood Week, an annual event co-ordinated by Seafish that encourages consumers to eat more fish, more often.

To reach this stage of the competition, the four shortlisted businesses have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, focusing strongly on the marketing objectives and promotional tactics of their Seafood Week campaigns.

Entrants were also judged on their efforts to involve staff and how they collectively engaged with their target markets. The overall national winner will be announced at the 31st anniversary awards ceremony to be held in London in January.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “Our annual Seafood Week campaign is a celebration of all things fish and shellfish and is a highlight in the seafood industry’s calendar.

“The initiative encourages all fish and chip related businesses to engage with their customers to promote the fantastic flavours and health benefits of fish and shellfish to inspire consumers to eat it more often and our four finalists did just that.

“With robust promotional campaigns that combined innovative marketing materials and techniques, it’s evident how passionate our four finalists are about increasing seafood consumption. I wish them the best of luck in the final.”

Ben Bartlett, celebrity chef and awards judge, said: “This award category is a fantastic way to celebrate the great taste experiences to be enjoyed by eating fish and shellfish, and I was extremely impressed by the standard of entries.”

The winner of the Best Seafood Week Campaign Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards in London on January 24.

For more information about the awards click here or follow @fishnchipawards / #fishnchipawards on Twitter.