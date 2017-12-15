Scarborough fish and chips restaurant owner prosecuted for food hygiene related offences

The co-owner of a Scarborough fish and chips restaurant has been found guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court this week of four food hygiene related offences linked to selling unsafe food, poor cleanliness and upkeep of the premises and poor food safety management.

William Bell, co-owner of Café 55 Limited, which was trading as Restaurant 55 in Eastborough at the time the prosecution was brought by Scarborough Borough Council, was fined £720 for each of the four offences, a total of £2880.

Packed food

In addition, he was ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £72 and the council’s legal costs of £844.

Mr Bell has to pay the total of £3,796 in full by the end of January.

Mr Bell attended the court hearing and pleaded guilty to all four offences with which he was charged.

Scarborough Borough Council, Environment and Regulation Manager, Jonathan Bramley, said: “At the hearing, the Magistrates acknowledged our efforts in giving Mr Bell numerous opportunities to comply with the relevant food hygiene regulations before we were left with no choice but to prosecute for clear and repeated failures.

Taken by the inspectors

“The filthy conditions that our officer found in the restaurant showed scant regard for cleanliness. Food businesses are responsible for ensuring that their premises are kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition to ensure that they produce food in a safe and hygienic manner and in a clean environment.

“As part of the food safety management system, it is expected that food business operators will be competent at stock control, understand the significance of use by dates and discard food that has passed the use by date. Consistent failings were found in all these areas.

“We hope this case sends out a clear message that we will not hesitate to take action against any food business which does not comply with food safety requirements.”

A dirty grill

The co-owner has been fined

Dirt was found on the floor