Scarborough French restaurant Lazenby's presents cheque to RNLI

A French evening at Lazenby’s bistro has raised £195 for Scarborough RNLI.

Lazenby’s in York place was one of about 50 restaurants in the UK which took part in a global celebration of French gastronomy in March.

The annual Goût de France / Good France festival takes place in restaurants and French embassies - including the one in London - around the world.

It showcases the vibrancy, creativity and innovation of French cuisine, while remaining true to the values of sharing, enjoyment and respect for good food and the planet.