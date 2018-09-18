Scarborough frier one of the best in the region

A Scarborough fish frier has been named as a North East finalist in the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year competition.

Maria Magdalena Ganea of Papas Fish & Chips, Scarborough, earned the prestigious title after the shortlist for Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year, one of 14 categories in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards, was whittled down from ten to six.

She will be up against five others, one of whom is also from North Yorkshire, in her quest to take home the title of the UK’s finest young fish frier.

Organised by Seafish, the annual National Fish & Chip Awards recognises true excellence in the fish and chip industry.

In order to reach the Top Six, the Young Friers underwent an intensive skills based assessment – which included chipping potatoes, making batter and frying fish – followed by a personal interview during a comprehensive judging day at the headquarters of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Training School in Leeds.

Kelvin Lee, Managing Director of Drywite Ltd, said: “Standards this year were once again extremely high. Some of these exceptional candidates were so evenly matched that we found it impossible to pick just five, so this year we are in the unusual situation of having a top six”.

Mark Drummond, Head Judge, added: “Judging the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition is always an honour. Seeing the skills, knowledge and passion of young people in our industry is so rewarding and it’s good to know the future of the industry is in such good hands.”

The eventual winner of the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on 24 January 2019.

To for more information visit: http://www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards.