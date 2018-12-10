Scarborough funeral directors' special Christmas tree messages

Funeral directors B Bernard & Sons have put up special trees to help the Scarborough community pay tribute to their lost loved ones this Christmas.

Visitors to the business' branches can write a message on a star that will be hung on the memorial trees.

Manager Ann Kitto said: “Christmas is a special time for loved ones to be remembered and we want the community to have another way of paying tribute to the lives they led and the memories they cherish.

"Family and friends can write a message or just their loved one’s name and personally place the star on the Christmas Trees themselves if they wish.”

B Bernard & Sons has funeral homes on Prospect Road, Ramshill Road and Scalby Road in Scarborough and has been arranging and conducting funerals for over 50 years.