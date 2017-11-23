Scarborough game to be televised live

Scarborough RUFC’s home clash against derby rivals Beverley in Yorkshire One this weekend is set to be televised live.

Promotion-chasing Scarborough host their rivals at Silver Royd looking to re-affirm their aspirations to grab a top-two spot in the table, and Estuary TV will be on hand at the club’s Scalby Road HQ to beam it out live on on Freeview Channel Seven.

It will also be streamed live at www.estuary.tv

The game kicks off at 2.15pm and Estuary’s commentators and pundits will be conducting pre and post-match interviews with players and officials.

Scarborough’s operations manager Graeme Jeffrey said: “We’re delighted to welcome the cameras to Silver Royd for our game against Beverley.

“It gives the club an opportunity to showcase our facilities to a wider audience.”