Scarborough garage could be turned into two flats if plan approved

A garage in the middle of Scarborough could be transformed into a new five-storey property.

Plans have been submitted to Scarborough Council for the double garage in King Street which would be turned into two flats.

The plan for the garage, at 25 King Street, has been submitted by applicant Sarah Normandale.

The application states that the new building will be in keeping with the properties that surround it, many of which are listed.

It states: “In conclusion, the proposed development is considered to preserve the setting of the neighbouring listed buildings within the street, by proposing a building of appropriate height and contemporary architectural quality that will be viewed as an appropriate replacement for the visually poor garage that currently occupies the site.

“The existing garage is a discordance feature within the street and is considered to detract from the setting of the neighbouring listed buildings.”

The plans are now out to consultation.