Scarborough Girls’ High School planning 50-year reunion

Former pupils of Scarborough Girls’ High School who left the school in July 1969 are being invited to join a 50-year reunion on Saturday June 22.

The event is being planned by Carol Jackson (nee Turner) who was at the school from 1965-69, along with Carol Flower and Jane Sleightholme.

We would particularly like to hear from Jennifer Showers, Sheila Fallon, Vicki Wilsher, Alison Baird and Marilyn Stalker who were in their close friendship group.

Carol Jackson said: “We last had one in 1985 and would love to hear from any ‘old girls’ who would like to join us on the day, or just send us news of what they are doing.

“We know many old friends have moved away but we hope that their friends and family who still live in Scarborough might pass this message on and ask them to get in touch.

“There are already several of us meeting up but we would like to see many more.

“If there are any ‘old boys’ from Scarborough Boys’ High School, from our era, who remember us, please get in touch.”

You can visit the Scarborough Girls’ High School Old Girls Facebook page to find out more.