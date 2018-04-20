Scarborough great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

A great-grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family in Scarborough.

The centenarian Ivy Stanley (nee Burrows) marked the occasion on April 12 with her family at North Cliff Golf Club.

Born in Wakefield, Ivy was the oldest of seven children and spent most of her life caring for her family.

In 1936, aged 18, she married Harold Stanley and they went on to have five children - a daughter Judy and four sons, Paul, Reginald, Philip and Christopher. She now has 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Harold and Ivy moved to Scarborough in 1973 to be near their children and help care for their grandchildren. Sadly Harold died a year later.

Ivy has lived in the seaside town for more than 45 years and regards the town as her home. She lived independently until 2016 where she moved to the Lodge Care Home.

Son Chris said: “As a young girl Ivy was very good at running. So much so that the school Ivy went too had a cup named after her, the ‘Ivy’ cup which is still presented to this day to up and coming runners.

“Ivy has a caring and loving nature, not to mention a remarkable sense of humour and wit.”