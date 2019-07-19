Scarborough gym wants to move location - so men can fit in it

An empty Scarborough store could become a gym and juice bar under plans submitted to Scarborough Council.

Abi Durrant has applied to the authority to move her existing gym along Northway to the vacant APM building on the corner of Victoria Road.

Planning documents reveal that the move to the larger premises would allow her gym to take on male members.

The document adds: “The applicant currently leases and runs a smaller fitness studio, ‘Barbelles’, in Northway, which will be given up, in lieu of the proposed new premises.

“The existing unit is not ideal, as it cannot accommodate male members, who require a greater ceiling height than female members.

“The new premises have the necessary high ceiling potential.

“Whilst the location and height are ideal, it is larger than necessary, for the gym and changing areas.

“The applicant, therefore, envisages supplementing and enhancing the fitness studio with associated uses. The Studio will be linked via a central corridor with a health drink, ‘juice’ bar, where members can rest and socialise.

“There will be two main entrances, one dedicated to the studio, whilst the second will give access to the general public to use the juice bar, independently.

“Three rooms will have shop fronts and entrances off Northway. These are intended to be let to supplementary services, e.g, beautician. The business model is to create a hub with each use being augmented by the others and sharing facilities.”

The plans are now out to consultation.