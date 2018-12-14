Scarborough gymnasts grab gold at Gran Canaria event

Two teams from Scarborough Gymnastics Academy secured new titles at the International Teamgym Cup in Gran Canaria.

Both teams put on fantastic performances at the event, which took place at the University of Las Palmas, with Scarborough Gymnastics Academy (SGA) taking 18 competitors across to the event.

Team SGA in Gran Canaria

SGA coach Nikki Walker said: “All the coaches at SGA are very proud of all the gymnasts’ achievements and want to congratulate each and every one for an amazing performance on the day.

“All the the gymnasts performed brilliantly and put on such a great show after many weeks of hard work and preparation leading upto it.

“Thank-you to Zoe for judging, Gemma Flood for organising and compering at the event and to Aimee Walker, Kadie Hampton, Evy Walker for all their hard work coaching.

“Also big thanks to SGA’s parents and supporters for their commitment and support.

“We’re lucky to have amazing support from the community and business sponsors who supported the trip.

“SGA would like to say a huge thank you to Abbey Gas, Croft Residential, Proudfoot, Michael Scott Carpets and Temple Spa who have all made generous donations towards the Scarborough gymnasts’ new kit.”

Level three youth mixed team, who won gold: Beth Holborn, Ffion Richards, Lottie Bland, Jacob Bland, Bella Hargreaves, and Tilly Scott.

Junior girls micro team, who won gold: Hannah Best, Hannah Lloyd (Leeds), Evie Lawson and Olivia Howgate (Leeds).