Scarborough had highest number of drink drive arrests over Christmas, police figures show

The highest number of drink drive arrests made in the county last month was in Scarborough, police figures reveal.

Between 1 December and 1 January, North Yorkshire Police arrested 35 people in the seaside town alone on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

These include a man in his 60s who is due to appear before Scarborough Magistrates Court later this month after being nearly four times over the legal limit.

When stopped by officers the man blew 128mg/100ml. The legal limit is 35mg.

Elsewhere in the county 31 people were arrested in York followed by 20 in Harrogate, 11 in Craven, 9 in Ryedale, 8 in Selby, 6 in Hambleton and 3 in Richmond.

North Yorkshire Police say that despite the high number of arrests (123 in total), figures show a 10% drop from the same period in 2017 when the number of those arrested was 137.

The average alcohol breathalyser reading also dropped from 76mg/100ml to 64mg/100ml and the number of suspects providing very high readings fell significantly, from 13 in 2017 to just three in 2018.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton of North Yorkshire Police, said: “While there are many factors that influence the number of arrests we make, the across-the-board reduction in a number of key figures is very encouraging.

“The fact we have had to arrest 10% fewer motorists this year, combined with the lower average breath test results and significantly fewer drivers blowing very high readings, suggests people may have taken notice of the Christmas campaign messages of 95 Alive, North Yorkshire’s road safety partnership. It suggests they have also been deterred by our enforcement action and decided it’s not worth the risk of driving while under the influence.

““However, it’s still concerning that we’ve had to arrest 123 drivers in such a short space of time, 35 of which were in Scarborough, which had the highest number of arrests of any North Yorkshire district during the campaign. I’d remind drivers in Scarborough and across the entire county that there is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving and, as these results show, if you do it there is a good chance we’ll catch you.”

Following the "encouraging" results of the Christmas campaign, police have vowed to continue targeting drink and drug drivers in 2019.