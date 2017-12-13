Scarborough hockey stars net England pathway slots

Scarborough Hockey Club are celebrating after 11 of their young prospects were awarded places on the England Hockey Player Pathway.

The club’s brightest junior players were either asked to attend the Junior Development Centre (JDC) or the Junior Academy Centre (JAC) after impressing for the club.

Scarborough Hockey Club only restarted their junior section last season and are already reaping the rewards.

The following youngsters were called up to the Pathway:

Junior Development Centre

U13: Lucia Peters, Sibelle Baza, Eliza Leach.

U14: Niambh Osborne-Lewis, Charlie Metheringham.

JuniorAcademy Centre

U12: Beth Hiley, Isabella Holdsworth.

U14: Daniella Linn-woo, India Fraughy-Scraggs, Scarlet Hornby-Stephenson

U15: Amelia Holdsworth.

A club spokesman said: “The club know their success is a result of the time and dedication they show and are happy to have been part of their hockey journey since the restarting of our junior section last year.”