Scarborough Hospital: loss of cancer outpatient service 'very sad news'

The loss of breast cancer outpatient services has been hailed as 'very sad news' by the public.

Dozens of people posted comments on The Scarborough News Facebook page to express their dismay at the latest cut to Scarborough Hospital services.

Amanda Bennett said: "This is terrible news for people who cannot drive and are recovering from horrendous treatment."

"Indeed so very sad", commented Glynis Davies, "and not a good move for patients under so much pressure without the added issue of travelling to York particular with the busy road system."

Others said the move is something 'they could see coming' and feel angry about the consequences.

Sharon Tiernan said: "Disgusting. Having been through full treatment; it is 'gruelling' enough without the extra travel on top. When you are vulnerable, this kind of extra stress is just awful. Makes me feel really cross. Can't believe we are being short changed because we don't live in big cities. They are treating us as an afterthought."

MP Robert Goodwill has also criticised the decision calling it 'unacceptable'.

