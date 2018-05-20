Scarborough hotelier runs for Marie Curie charity

Gavin Pearcey, who runs the Victoria Seaview Hotel in Scarborough with his wife Sally, has raised almost £3,200 for the charity after completing the London Marathon in 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Gavin has been an avid support of Marie Curie for a number of years and has attended a host of fundraising events to support the Scarborough Fundraising Group.

“It was fantastic taking part in the London Marathon, even though I am still recovering from the experience,” said Gavin.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family, hotel guests and the local community who have dug deep in support of this worthy charity.

“One day I was getting my hair cut and a lady overheard me talking about the marathon. She returned to the hairdressers later that day with a £50 cheque, as her husband had recently been cared for by Marie Curie Nurses. So many people I speak to have an affinity with Marie Curie and speak passionately and warmly about the charity. People’s donations and support has just been incredible.”

Jennifer Carmichael, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser added: “It’s thanks to kind-hearted people like Gavin that means we can continue to care for people in and around the Scarborough area. The money that Gavin has raised so far will fund over 150 hours of care.”

If you would like information about volunteering for Marie Curie then please contact then please contact Jennifer Carmichael on 01904 755260, email Jennifer.carmichael@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk