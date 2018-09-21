Scarborough join World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

The town are joining in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning next Friday September 28.

The event created by Macmillan Cancer Support aims to bring people together to raise crucial funds to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.

Scarborough M&S store will be hosting a coffee morning on Friday as part of M&S’s partnership with Macmillan for the ninth year in a row.

The event will begin at 10am in store and aims to bring the community together over cakes, biscuits, cake mixes and limited edition mugs.

There are plenty of other places to get involved, in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, in Scarborough next week as well.

The Scarborough and District fund raising group of Macmillan Cancer Support is holding a coffee morning at the Grand Hotel, St Nicholas Cliff. The event on Wednesday will be held 10am-12pm and include stalls, giant tombola, Macmillan gifts, crafts and books. Admission is £2.50 including coffee and biscuits.

Yorkshire in Business, William Street Business Centre, is holding a coffee morning on Thursday, 10am-12.30pm. As well as cakes and coffee, Will Barraclough is willing to have his legs waxed for donations on the day.

Events in Scarborough on Friday:

Reighton Village Hall, 10am, including raffle and cake stall.

Gristhorpe and Lebberston Village Hall, 10.30am-12.30pm.

BettaMotoring Coffee For Cancer at Betta Motoring Ltd, Queen Street, 9am-12pm.

George Roberts Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street, 10am-12pm.

Angela Jackson and Doreen Flood have set up a coffee morning at Round Lodge, Muston. It will begin at 10.30am and include raffle, stalls, tea, coffee, cake and biscuits.

Last year, stores in North Yorkshire raised £110,541 to fund Macmillan professional roles in local hospitals and within the local community.

Rebecca Newby, head of North Yorkshire Region for M&S, said: “Cancer has such a devastating impact on so many people in North Yorkshire so it’s fantastic to see communities come together to raise vital funds.”